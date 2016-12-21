News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
A recent working paper by two Louisiana State University economists revealed that the state's juvenile court judges dole out harsher sentences on weeks following a loss by the LSU football team . The differences in sentences were particularly stark in those seasons that LSU's team was nationally ranked.
