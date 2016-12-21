Hijackers of Libyan Jet Surrender After Releasing Passengers and Crew
A spokesman for Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told ABC News on Friday that the hijackers had departed the plane and surrendered to authorities. No passengers or crew were injured in the incident, and no weapons were found on the hijackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
|What It Was Like at Fox News' Studio on Electio...
|Nov '16
|USA Today
|3
|New York police officer who made Gay porn suspe...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady poll ...
|4
|The bizarre day that blunted Clinton's good mood
|Oct '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|2
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC