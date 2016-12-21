Former prosecutor says he hasn't heard of bribery allegations against Ban Ki-moon

A former chief prosecutor who led an investigation into a high-profile lobbying scandal back in the mid-2000s has told Yonhap News Agency that he doesn't know anything about the recent allegations raised against UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. "Many people have been calling me since this morning, but I don't know anything about it," said Lee In-kyu, former chief investigator at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, during a meeting with Yonhap in Seoul on Saturday.

