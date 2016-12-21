Bob Dylan, Sony Music Twitter Account...

Bob Dylan, Sony Music Twitter Accounts Hacked, Falsely Tweet Death of Britney Spears

Sony Music Entertainment caused a short frenzy early Monday morning when it sent a tweet that Britney Spears had died from its official Sony Music Global account. "RIP @britneyspears," read the tweet shortly after 8 a.m. ET, which also had a frown-face emoji and the hashtag #RIPBritney.

