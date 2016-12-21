Beyonc facing legal action over a Drunk In Lovea video
Beyonce is facing legal action over the alleged use of Jay Z's Roc-A-Fella Records logo in her 'Drunk In Love' video. According to legal papers obtained by TMZ , Walker maintains he owns the copyright to the original Roc-A-Fella design and alleges the superstar failed to obtain his permission before featuring it in her 2013 promo, which also stars Jay Z. Dwayne Walker previously claimed he was hired to create the logo in 1995 and tried to sue Jay Z, his former business partner Damon Dash, and executives at Universal Music Group over the issue in 2012, demanding $7 million in unpaid royalties.
