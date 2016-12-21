After run up, Time Warner gets downgr...

After run up, Time Warner gets downgrade to Hold from Brean

With Time Warner up 21.7% since chatter about being taken out by AT&T first emerged, Brean is downgrading shares to Hold from Buy on the changed valuation metrics. The arbitrage discount to the now-sealed $85B offer has shrunk to 12% from the high teens , analyst Alan Gould notes, and "TWX is now trading above our fundamental value of the low 90s."

