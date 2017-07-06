Traders Sell Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) on Strength on Insider Selling
Traders sold shares of Newmont Mining Corporation on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $25.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.11 million out of the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|Jul 2
|In the know
|20
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun '17
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC