Tesla Boulevard to connect to new Hunt Road interchange

Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson and Assistant City Manager Bill Hammon show planning commissioner John "Rocky" Rochelle how the Local Interstate Connector that will serve the redevelopment of the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site will connect to a realigned Hunt Road. Lesli Bales-Sherrod has written for multiple East Tennessee media outlets, as well as working in communications for the federal government in Washington, D.C., twice, in addition to her favorite job as mom of two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.