Old-School Corporate Greed
A few years earlier, he and several members of his extended family had made the dangerous trip from their native Montenegro in the war-ravaged Balkans to their new home in the southwest part of the United States. Buchsanovich had found work in the sprawling copper mine in Bisbee, Arizona and had his sights firmly set on the American dream built around home and work and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|Jul 2
|In the know
|20
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC