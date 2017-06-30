Lazy rewardedRio joins push to give WA fairer GSTMining behemoth adds ...
Mining behemoth Rio Tinto has added its clout to growing calls for the Federal Government to overhaul the broken GST distribution system, saying the current process rewards lazy States at WA's expense. In a submission to the Productivity Commission's review of the GST carve-up, Rio blasted a "perverse" system that penalised pro-development States to the benefit of those that "restricted" growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|Jun 28
|guest
|19
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC