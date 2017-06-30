Cyrus Mistry, Others Face Rs 500 Cror...

Cyrus Mistry, Others Face Rs 500 Crore Criminal Defamation Case; Court Issues Summons For August 24

Mumbai, July 5: Cyrus Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others have been caught in RS 500 crore criminal defamation case filed by R Venkataramanan, a Managing Trustee of Tata Trusts'. As a result, the former chairman of the Tata Group and others involved in the case have been summoned before the Esplanade Magistrate Court on August 24. The summons was issued by Magistrate KG Paldewar, who would file charges after hearing the cases from both sides.

