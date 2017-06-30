Contractors continue work on West Plant site with grading underway for road, commercial lots
Andrew Sonner, assistant director/chief engineer for Alcoa's Department of Public Works and Engineering, talks Wednesday, June 28, about the grading progress at the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site. Contractors with two companies work side by side Wednesday, June 28, to prepare the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site for development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|Sun
|In the know
|20
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC