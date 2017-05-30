Why U.S. businesses said "stay in the Paris accord"

Likely reasons for business' backing of the accord range from its pubic relations impact to the 195-nation pact's value in aiding particular business strategies, such as the energy supermajors' natural gas operations. "If you were a large corporation, the herd instinct told you how to chime in" on backing the international accord, said Bill McKibben, a Middlebury College professor and environmental advocate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.