White House Said Divided on How to Deal With Cheap Steel Imports

The White House is divided over how hard to come down on cheap steel imports in a debate that will help set the tone for future trade policy, according to two industry representatives briefed on the discussions. As the Commerce Department prepares to disclose its findings from an investigation into possible national-security threats posed by steel shipments, Secretary Wilbur Ross has flagged the possibility of recommending to President Donald Trump imposing new tariffs, quotas or a combination of the two.

