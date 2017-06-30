Weird Paul Singer Showdown Was Just Start of Arconic's Troubles 2 hours ago
In that time, it endured a bruising proxy battle that cost the CEO his job; had one of its products implicated in London's deadly high-rise fire; and, now, in the latest blow, suffered quality problems with a jet-engine part that forced The missteps are complicating Arconic's nascent strategy to remake itself by focusing on selling high-value products for the aerospace and automotive industries, while Alcoa sticks with the slow-growing aluminum business. It was seen as a tricky transformation in any case, but now, at least initially, it's been made more challenging without a permanent CEO to guide the company through the high-profile distractions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|Wed
|guest
|19
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC