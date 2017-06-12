UPDATE 2-Acacia Mining and Tanzania a...

UPDATE 2-Acacia Mining and Tanzania agree to talks over taxes and exports

DAR ES SALAAM/NAIROBI, June 14 Acacia Mining and Tanzanian have agreed to talks to try to settle a festering dispute over taxes, royalties and exports, sending shares in the gold mining company higher. London-listed shares in Acacia, which is majority owned by Canada's Barrick Gold Corp., jumped as much as 11 percent to 303 pence and were 7.7 percent higher at 1436 GMT, outpacing sector rivals.

