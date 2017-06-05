UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

* CMC: British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a fall in full-year pretax profit as low levels of volatility resulted in fewer trading opportunities for its clients. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its business is not experiencing any operational disruptions in Qatar in the wake of a decision by several Gulf countries to sever ties.

Chicago, IL

