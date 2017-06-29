UPDATE 1-AngloGold considers 8,500 job cuts in S.Africa revamp

AngloGold Ashanti is considering laying off 8,500 workers, some 30 percent of its workforce, Africa's biggest gold miner said on Wednesday, as it looks to restructure its South African mines. "It is critical that we act to protect the long-term sustainability of this business and the majority of our workforce," Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, said in a statement.

