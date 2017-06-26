Uncovering Value in the Metals and Mi...

Uncovering Value in the Metals and Mining Sector

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Today I was looking for stocks in the basic materials sector - specifically metals and mining - that meet the following criteria: The first stock is ArcelorMittal SA , a Luxembourg-based worldwide steel producer that is the result of a $30 billion merger between India-owned Mittal Steel and Western European steelmaker Arcelor in 2006. With a presence in more than 60 countries around the world, ArcelorMittal is an international leader among companies that supply quality steel products to large-scale markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction and packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville... 1 hr Stupid 9
News Daniel Beiser (May '08) Jun 21 Granite Hard Forever 2
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... Jun 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May '17 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May '17 Augie 8
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC