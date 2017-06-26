Uncovering Value in the Metals and Mining Sector

Today I was looking for stocks in the basic materials sector - specifically metals and mining - that meet the following criteria: The first stock is ArcelorMittal SA , a Luxembourg-based worldwide steel producer that is the result of a $30 billion merger between India-owned Mittal Steel and Western European steelmaker Arcelor in 2006. With a presence in more than 60 countries around the world, ArcelorMittal is an international leader among companies that supply quality steel products to large-scale markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction and packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.