Uncovering Value in the Metals and Mining Sector
Today I was looking for stocks in the basic materials sector - specifically metals and mining - that meet the following criteria: The first stock is ArcelorMittal SA , a Luxembourg-based worldwide steel producer that is the result of a $30 billion merger between India-owned Mittal Steel and Western European steelmaker Arcelor in 2006. With a presence in more than 60 countries around the world, ArcelorMittal is an international leader among companies that supply quality steel products to large-scale markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction and packaging.
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|1 hr
|Stupid
|9
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
