UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

June 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7477 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ELECTIONS: Prime Minister Theresa May is on course to increase her majority in parliament in Britain's election on Thursday, opinion polls showed on Wednesday, suggesting her gamble to call the vote to bolster her position in Brexit negotiations will pay off.

