UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26
June 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,439 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans and many of them will move to India, the bank said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville...
|8 min
|guest
|4
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC