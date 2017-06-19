UK Barclay charges a fresh blow to Rio Tinto
Former Barclays chief executive and serving Rio board member John Varley was one of four of the bank's former staff who were charged. Rio Tinto was last night dealing with a fresh corporate scandal after one of the mining giant's directors was charged over a high-profile British investigation into Barclays Bank.
