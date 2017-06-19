Trump Plans to Take - Bold Action' on Steel Imports, Wilbur Ross Says
American steelmakers rallied on Monday as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed that President Donald Trump intends to take "bold action" to address national-security risks presented by steel imports. AK Steel Holding Corp. all rose the most in at least a week as Ross indicated in an interview with Bloomberg Television that Trump is inclined to take major steps to protect the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC