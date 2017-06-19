Tobam Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
Tobam boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,442 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period.
