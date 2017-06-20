Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Has $21.18 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc.
TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,408 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period.
