Stillwater Mining Company Announces Extension of the Cash Tender...

Stillwater Mining Company, a Delaware corporation, today announced an extension of the expiration of their previously announced tender offer with respect to the right of each holder of the Company's 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 at the Holder's option, to require the Company to repurchase for cash such Holder's Notes, or any portion of the principal amount thereof that is equal to $1,000 or an integral multiple of $1,000, on June 15, 2017 , at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, to, but excluding, the Fundamental Change Repurchase Date, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Fundamental Change Repurchase Right Notice, Notice of Right to Convert, Notice of Reference Property to be Received Upon Conversion, Notice of Entry into Supplemental Indenture and Offer to Repurchase, dated May ... (more)

