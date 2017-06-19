Soon, F-16 fighter jets to be made in...

Soon, F-16 fighter jets to be made in India

Read more: Rediff.com

Tata Group and American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin on Monday signed an "unprecedented" deal to jointly produce the combat-proven F-16 fighter jets in India, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' plan ahead of his first summit with US President Donald Trump. Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India without directly affecting American jobs, a campaign pledge of Trump who has vowed to put "America First".

