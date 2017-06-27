Significant step forward for Wabush M...

Significant step forward for Wabush Mines

Letto told the Aurora that the CCAA has approved the offer from Tacora Resources. That means they can now move forward and close the deal with Cliffs Natural Resources to purchase the mines.

