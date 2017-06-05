Sibanye Gold grants $200mln boost for Stillwater Mining to settle debts
Sibanye Gold said on Monday it has resolved to provide US $200 million financial assistance to its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Thor US Holdco, in a bid to capitalise its wholly-owned subsidiary Stillwater Mining Company. Sibanye said this was to enable Stillwater Mining Company to settle certain short-term debts following Sibanye's takeover of the United State's sole provider of platinum and palladium.
