Sibanye Gold grants $200mln boost for...

Sibanye Gold grants $200mln boost for Stillwater Mining to settle debts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

Sibanye Gold said on Monday it has resolved to provide US $200 million financial assistance to its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Thor US Holdco, in a bid to capitalise its wholly-owned subsidiary Stillwater Mining Company. Sibanye said this was to enable Stillwater Mining Company to settle certain short-term debts following Sibanye's takeover of the United State's sole provider of platinum and palladium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... 15 hr They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May 24 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May 8 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May 6 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC