Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,383,267 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 28th total of 1,521,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

