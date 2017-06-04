Royal Gold (RGLD) vs. Primero Mining Corp (PPP) Head to Head Survey
Primero Mining Corp and Royal Gold are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitabiliy, valuation and risk. Primero Mining Corp has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC