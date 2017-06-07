Royal Gold (RGLD) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports
Press coverage about Royal Gold has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources.
