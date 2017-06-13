Reviewing Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings. Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.