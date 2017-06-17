Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.56 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc.
Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC