Republican fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft to be new U.S. ambassador to Canada
Kelly Knight Craft was appointed to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations by former president George W. Bush in 2007. She is a Republican fundraiser and a native of Glasgow, Ky.
