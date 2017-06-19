Randgold Resources Limited (GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Randgold Resources Limited has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
