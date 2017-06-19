PotashCorp and Agrium to be named Nutrien once merger closes later this year
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. says it will be known by the much shorter name of Nutrien Inc. once it completes a merger with Agrium Inc. later this year. When the deal was announced last September, it was estimated the combined company would have an enterprise value of US$36 billion by joining PotashCorp's extensive mining operations with Agrium's mining and retail network.
