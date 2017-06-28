Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Maintains Stake in Newmont Mining Corporation
Platinum Investment Management Ltd. held its position in Newmont Mining Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 101,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
