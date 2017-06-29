Olin Corporation (OLN) Shares Sold by...

Olin Corporation (OLN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 455,838 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nucor Corp. Plans New $230M Mill at Blytheville... Wed guest 19
News Daniel Beiser (May '08) Jun 21 Granite Hard Forever 2
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... Jun 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May '17 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May '17 Augie 8
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC