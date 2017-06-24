Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Newmont Mining Corporation by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 130,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 201,450 shares during the period.
