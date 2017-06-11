Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stake Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC
LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.
