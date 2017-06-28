Newcrest restarts Cadia mine after quake

Newcrest restarts Cadia mine after quake

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Newcrest Mining has partially restarted operations at its Cadia East mine in NSW that had been shut after an earthquake in April. The gold miner says it has restarted ore extraction on a test basis after authorities lifted a prohibition notice and all remediation work has been completed at underground Panel Cave 2 .

