Mining Stocks Tumble As South Africa Re-Writes Ownership Laws

Global mining stocks found themselves in a hole Thursday, June 15, after South Africa's government said that at least 30% of domestic mining assets should be black-owned even if previous black owners sell their stakes. South African-exposed mining companies fell sharply in the wake of the announcement.

