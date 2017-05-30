Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announces inductees for 2017
The board of directors for the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville announced its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees are Dr. Thomas V. Falkie, Leonard Harris, Dr. Vincent E. McKelvey and Gordon R. Parker. They will join 236 other mining industry luminaries when they are formally inducted Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May 8
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar '17
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC