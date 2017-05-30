Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announ...

Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announces inductees for 2017

The board of directors for the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville announced its 2017 Hall of Fame inductees are Dr. Thomas V. Falkie, Leonard Harris, Dr. Vincent E. McKelvey and Gordon R. Parker. They will join 236 other mining industry luminaries when they are formally inducted Sept.

Chicago, IL

