Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stake ...

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

13 hrs ago

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,092,910 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 116,967 shares during the period.

