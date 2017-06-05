How the US coal industry is reacting to the Paris Climate Accord withdrawal
While the global reaction to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement was largely critical, at least one energy industry important to Trump celebrated his decision to break from the accord - the coal industry. Four of the five largest coal producer companies in the United States supported Trump's move, citing their belief that remaining in the Paris Agreement would have impacted the U.S. economy negatively.
