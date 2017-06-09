Here's Why Sibanye Gold Plunged 34% in May
News of the rights offer, in and of itself, was not the culprit behind the stock's decline. In April, Sibanye had announced that it planned to raise $1 billion through an equity sale and $1 billion in debt to service a $2.65 billion bridge loan that the company took out in order to finance the Stillwater Mining purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May 15
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May 11
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC