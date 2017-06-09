Here's Why Sibanye Gold Plunged 34% i...

Here's Why Sibanye Gold Plunged 34% in May

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

News of the rights offer, in and of itself, was not the culprit behind the stock's decline. In April, Sibanye had announced that it planned to raise $1 billion through an equity sale and $1 billion in debt to service a $2.65 billion bridge loan that the company took out in order to finance the Stillwater Mining purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To... Jun 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye... May 24 Cordwainer Trout 12
How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine May 15 JVeszi 1
News US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o... May 11 Cordwainer Trout 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) May '17 Augie 8
News As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines May '17 Solarman 1
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC