Hecla Mining guides Q2 EBITDA, revenues below consensus
Hecla Mining maintains gains after issuing below consensus guidance for Q2 EBITDA and revenues, citing lower prices for silver, lead and zinc, the expected lower grade at Greens Creek, and the ongoing strike at Lucky Friday. HL now sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $38M-$48M vs. analyst consensus estimate $52.5M, revenues of $127M-$137M vs. $146M consensus, and a $2M-$8M net loss vs. consensus EPS of $0.03.
