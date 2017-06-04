Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Goldcorp Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 15,412,581 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 246,922 shares during the period.
