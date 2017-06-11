Glencore makes late bid for Rio Tinto coal assets
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel Beiser (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Granite Hard Forever
|2
|Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Worthington To...
|Jun 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after ye...
|May 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|How to make sustainable cost reductions at a mine
|May '17
|JVeszi
|1
|US mine blast: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end o...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Augie
|8
|As Coal Jobs Decline, Solar Sector Shines
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
